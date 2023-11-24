Luke Hughes and the New Jersey Devils will be in action on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Looking to wager on Hughes' props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Luke Hughes vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Hughes has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 19:17 on the ice per game.

In one of 17 games this season, Hughes has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Hughes has a point in seven of 17 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Hughes has an assist in six of 17 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Hughes has an implied probability of 44.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Hughes has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hughes Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 72 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.