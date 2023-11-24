For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the Montreal Canadiens on Friday at 3:30 PM ET, is Luke Kunin a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Luke Kunin score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kunin stats and insights

Kunin has scored in four of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Kunin's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have conceded 67 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kunin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:09 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:44 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 2 1 1 11:52 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 18:12 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 15:39 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:14 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:45 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 10:56 Home W 2-1 11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:46 Home L 10-2 11/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 14:53 Home L 10-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.