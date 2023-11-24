For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the Montreal Canadiens on Friday at 3:30 PM ET, is Luke Kunin a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Luke Kunin score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Kunin stats and insights

  • Kunin has scored in four of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Kunin's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens have conceded 67 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Kunin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:09 Away L 7-1
11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:44 Away L 3-1
11/16/2023 Blues 2 1 1 11:52 Home W 5-1
11/14/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 18:12 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 15:39 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:14 Away L 5-0
11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:45 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 10:56 Home W 2-1
11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:46 Home L 10-2
11/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 14:53 Home L 10-1

Sharks vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

