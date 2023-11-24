Will MacKenzie Weegar light the lamp when the Calgary Flames face off against the Dallas Stars on Friday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will MacKenzie Weegar score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Weegar stats and insights

Weegar has scored in four of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Stars this season, he has attempted eight shots and scored one goal.

Weegar has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

Weegar's shooting percentage is 8.2%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 49 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Weegar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:00 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 24:43 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 24:08 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 20:28 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:49 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:59 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 23:35 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 23:27 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 24:19 Away W 6-3 11/1/2023 Stars 2 1 1 22:36 Home L 4-3

Flames vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

