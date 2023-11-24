MacKenzie Weegar and the Calgary Flames will meet the Dallas Stars at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, at American Airlines Center. There are prop bets for Weegar available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

MacKenzie Weegar vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Weegar Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Weegar has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 21:51 on the ice per game.

In four of 19 games this season, Weegar has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Weegar has a point in seven of 19 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Weegar has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 19 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Weegar hits the over on his points over/under is 39.2%, based on the odds.

Weegar has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Weegar Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+12) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 19 Games 4 9 Points 9 4 Goals 2 5 Assists 7

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.