Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marathon County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Marathon County, Wisconsin today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Marathon County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at D.C. Everest High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Schofield, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crandon High School at Wausau West High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Wausau, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
