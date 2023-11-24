In the upcoming contest versus the New York Rangers, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Marc Staal to light the lamp for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Marc Staal score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Staal stats and insights

Staal is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Rangers.

Staal has zero points on the power play.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 39 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH

ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

