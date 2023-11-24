Will Mario Ferraro Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 24?
In the upcoming contest against the Montreal Canadiens, which begins at 3:30 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Mario Ferraro to light the lamp for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Mario Ferraro score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Ferraro stats and insights
- Ferraro is yet to score through 19 games this season.
- He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
- Ferraro has no points on the power play.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 67 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.5 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Ferraro recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|23:39
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|21:47
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|22:52
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:43
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|24:19
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:55
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:30
|Home
|L 10-2
|11/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:59
|Home
|L 10-1
Sharks vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
