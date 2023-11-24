In the upcoming contest against the Montreal Canadiens, which begins at 3:30 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Mario Ferraro to light the lamp for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Mario Ferraro score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Ferraro stats and insights

Ferraro is yet to score through 19 games this season.

He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.

Ferraro has no points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 67 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.5 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Ferraro recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:39 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:40 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:47 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:52 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:43 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:08 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 24:19 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:55 Home W 2-1 11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:30 Home L 10-2 11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:59 Home L 10-1

Sharks vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

