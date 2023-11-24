For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 2:00 PM ET, is Mark Giordano a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Mark Giordano score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Giordano stats and insights

  • Giordano has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not scored versus the Blackhawks this season in one game (four shots).
  • Giordano has no points on the power play.
  • Giordano's shooting percentage is 4.5%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 63 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Giordano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/19/2023 Wild 1 0 1 19:54 Away W 4-3 OT
11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:13 Away W 3-2
11/11/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:12 Home W 5-2
11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:34 Home W 5-4 SO
11/8/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:34 Home L 6-3
11/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:50 Home W 6-5 OT
11/4/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 22:19 Home L 6-4
11/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:36 Away L 3-2 SO
10/31/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:44 Home L 4-1
10/28/2023 Predators 1 1 0 20:29 Away L 3-2 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

