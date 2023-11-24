Will Martin Pospisil Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 24?
When the Calgary Flames face off against the Dallas Stars on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, will Martin Pospisil score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Martin Pospisil score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Pospisil stats and insights
- Pospisil has scored in three of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.
- Pospisil has no points on the power play.
- Pospisil averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.5%.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Flames vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
