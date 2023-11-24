On Friday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders square off with the Ottawa Senators. Is Mathew Barzal going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Mathew Barzal score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Barzal stats and insights

In four of 18 games this season, Barzal has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Senators this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has one goal on the power play, and also five assists.

Barzal averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.6%.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 49 goals in total (3.3 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Barzal recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:14 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 1 1 0 20:05 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 20:26 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 19:27 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 18:34 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:46 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:12 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 24:43 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 21:08 Home L 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:56 Away W 3-0

Islanders vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

