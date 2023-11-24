Will Mathew Barzal Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 24?
On Friday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders square off with the Ottawa Senators. Is Mathew Barzal going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Mathew Barzal score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Barzal stats and insights
- In four of 18 games this season, Barzal has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Senators this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also five assists.
- Barzal averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.6%.
Senators defensive stats
- On defense, the Senators have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 49 goals in total (3.3 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Barzal recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:14
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|20:05
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Kraken
|2
|0
|2
|20:26
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Canucks
|2
|0
|2
|19:27
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|18:34
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|21:46
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|19:12
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|24:43
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|21:08
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|18:56
|Away
|W 3-0
Islanders vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
