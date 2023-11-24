Mathew Barzal will be in action when the New York Islanders and Ottawa Senators play at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. Looking to wager on Barzal's props versus the Senators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Mathew Barzal vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Barzal Season Stats Insights

Barzal has averaged 19:08 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

In four of 18 games this season, Barzal has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Barzal has a point in 12 games this year (out of 18), including multiple points three times.

In nine of 18 games this season, Barzal has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Barzal has an implied probability of 62.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Barzal has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Barzal Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have conceded 49 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 18 Games 4 15 Points 4 4 Goals 0 11 Assists 4

