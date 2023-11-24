For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Edmonton Oilers and the Washington Capitals on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, is Mattias Ekholm a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mattias Ekholm score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ekholm stats and insights

Ekholm has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 5.4% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 43 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Ekholm recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 22:31 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:37 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 20:12 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 22:37 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:19 Home W 4-1 11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:01 Away W 4-1 11/9/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 23:02 Away L 3-2 11/6/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 21:47 Away L 6-2 11/4/2023 Predators 1 0 1 20:28 Home L 5-2 11/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:47 Home L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.