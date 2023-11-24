On Friday at 3:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers go head to head against the Washington Capitals. Is Mattias Janmark going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mattias Janmark score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Janmark stats and insights

Janmark is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

Janmark has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 43 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Janmark recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:00 Away L 6-3 10/26/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:26 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:42 Away L 7-4 10/21/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:24 Home L 3-2 OT 10/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:54 Away L 4-1 10/17/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:51 Away W 6-1 10/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 7:51 Home L 4-3 10/11/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:27 Away L 8-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.