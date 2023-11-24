Should you bet on Mattias Samuelsson to find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres and the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head on Friday at 6:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Mattias Samuelsson score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100

Samuelsson stats and insights

Samuelsson has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored versus the Penguins this season in one game (two shots).

Samuelsson has zero points on the power play.

Samuelsson's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 47 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 13.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Samuelsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:51 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:12 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 23:28 Away L 3-2 11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 24:36 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:42 Away L 4-0 11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 2:30 Home L 5-1 11/1/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 26:07 Away W 5-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:41 Home W 4-0 10/27/2023 Devils 1 0 1 23:55 Away L 5-4 10/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:35 Away W 6-4

Sabres vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

