When the New Jersey Devils square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, will Max Willman find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Max Willman score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Willman stats and insights

In one of four games this season, Willman scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blue Jackets.

Willman has no points on the power play.

Willman averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 72 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.1 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

