The Memphis Tigers (8-3) will meet their AAC-rival, the Temple Owls (3-8) in a matchup on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Tigers are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 11.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 65.5 points.

Memphis vs. Temple Game Info

  • Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Memphis vs. Temple Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline Temple Moneyline
BetMGM Memphis (-11.5) 65.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Memphis (-11.5) 64.5 -465 +350 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Memphis vs. Temple Betting Trends

  • Memphis has put together a 3-6-1 record against the spread this season.
  • The Tigers have covered the spread once when favored by 11.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
  • Temple has won just two games against the spread this season.
  • The Owls have been an underdog by 11.5 points or more this year three times and failed to cover in all three.

Memphis & Temple 2023 Futures Odds

Temple
To Win the AAC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

