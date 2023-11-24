The Memphis Tigers (8-3) will meet their AAC-rival, the Temple Owls (3-8) in a matchup on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Tigers are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 11.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 65.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Memphis vs. Temple matchup.

Memphis vs. Temple Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Memphis vs. Temple Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Week 13 Odds

Memphis vs. Temple Betting Trends

Memphis has put together a 3-6-1 record against the spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread once when favored by 11.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Temple has won just two games against the spread this season.

The Owls have been an underdog by 11.5 points or more this year three times and failed to cover in all three.

Memphis & Temple 2023 Futures Odds

Temple To Win the AAC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

