In the upcoming matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Michael McLeod to score a goal for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Michael McLeod score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McLeod stats and insights

McLeod has scored in three of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Blue Jackets.

McLeod has zero points on the power play.

McLeod's shooting percentage is 8.8%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 72 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.1 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McLeod recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:55 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:36 Away W 5-2 11/14/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:27 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 16:06 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 16:07 Away L 6-3 11/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 17:34 Away W 4-2 11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:26 Away L 4-1 11/2/2023 Wild 1 1 0 14:20 Away W 5-3 10/29/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:51 Home W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.