In the upcoming tilt versus the Dallas Stars, which begins at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Mikael Backlund to find the back of the net for the Calgary Flames? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Mikael Backlund score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380

Backlund stats and insights

Backlund has scored in one of 19 games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.

He has not scored versus the Stars this season in one game (one shot).

Backlund has no points on the power play.

He has a 4.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Backlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:08 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:54 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:38 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 19:14 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:20 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:35 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 20:06 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:32 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 2 2 0 17:46 Away W 6-3 11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:54 Home L 4-3

Flames vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

