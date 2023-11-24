Mikael Backlund and the Calgary Flames will play on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Dallas Stars. If you're thinking about a wager on Backlund against the Stars, we have plenty of info to help.

Mikael Backlund vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Backlund Season Stats Insights

Backlund has averaged 19:16 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

Backlund has a goal in one of 19 games played this season, and had multiple goals in that game.

In seven of 19 games this season, Backlund has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In six of 19 games this season, Backlund has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Backlund hits the over on his points over/under is 51.2%, based on the odds.

Backlund has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Backlund Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 19 Games 4 8 Points 1 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

