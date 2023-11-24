Will Mikael Granlund find the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks play the Montreal Canadiens on Friday at 3:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Mikael Granlund score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Granlund stats and insights

Granlund is yet to score through 12 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.

Granlund has picked up two assists on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 67 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.5 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

