Mikael Granlund will be among those on the ice Friday when his San Jose Sharks play the Montreal Canadiens at SAP Center at San Jose. Considering a bet on Granlund in the Sharks-Canadiens matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Mikael Granlund vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Granlund Season Stats Insights

Granlund's plus-minus this season, in 20:00 per game on the ice, is -7.

Through 12 games this year, Granlund has yet to score a goal.

Granlund has registered a point in a game three times this year out of 12 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In three of 12 games this year, Granlund has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Granlund has an implied probability of 55.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 42.6% chance of Granlund having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Granlund Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have conceded 67 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 12 Games 3 4 Points 2 0 Goals 0 4 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.