The No. 10 Missouri Tigers (9-2) will play their SEC-rival, the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-7) in a matchup on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Tigers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 54.5 points.

Missouri vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Missouri vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Missouri Moneyline Arkansas Moneyline
BetMGM Missouri (-7.5) 54.5 -300 +240
FanDuel Missouri (-7.5) 54.5 -320 +255

Missouri vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

  • Missouri is 7-3-0 ATS this season.
  • The Tigers have been favored by 7.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
  • Arkansas has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover six times.
  • The Razorbacks have covered the spread when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs in three of three games this season.

Missouri & Arkansas 2023 Futures Odds

Missouri
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the SEC +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500
Arkansas
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

