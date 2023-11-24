The No. 10 Missouri Tigers (9-2) will play their SEC-rival, the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-7) in a matchup on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Tigers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 54.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Missouri vs. Arkansas matchup.

Missouri vs. Arkansas Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

CBS

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Missouri vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Week 13 Odds

Missouri vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

Missouri is 7-3-0 ATS this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 7.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Arkansas has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover six times.

The Razorbacks have covered the spread when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs in three of three games this season.

Missouri & Arkansas 2023 Futures Odds

Missouri To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500 Arkansas To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

