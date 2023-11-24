Will Mitchell Marner Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on November 24?
On Friday at 2:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs match up against the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Mitchell Marner going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Mitchell Marner score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)
Marner stats and insights
- Marner has scored in five of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Blackhawks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus six assists.
- He has a 12.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On defense, the Blackhawks are allowing 63 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Marner recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/19/2023
|Wild
|2
|0
|2
|20:51
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/17/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|20:56
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:48
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/10/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:11
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/8/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:18
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/6/2023
|Lightning
|4
|1
|3
|20:57
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Sabres
|4
|1
|3
|18:11
|Home
|L 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|25:18
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/31/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|19:24
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/28/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|21:23
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Maple Leafs vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
