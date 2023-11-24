On Friday at 2:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs match up against the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Mitchell Marner going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mitchell Marner score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Marner stats and insights

Marner has scored in five of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Blackhawks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.

On the power play he has one goal, plus six assists.

He has a 12.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are allowing 63 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Marner recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Wild 2 0 2 20:51 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 20:56 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:48 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:11 Home W 5-4 SO 11/8/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:18 Home L 6-3 11/6/2023 Lightning 4 1 3 20:57 Home W 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Sabres 4 1 3 18:11 Home L 6-4 11/2/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 25:18 Away L 3-2 SO 10/31/2023 Kings 1 0 1 19:24 Home L 4-1 10/28/2023 Predators 1 0 1 21:23 Away L 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.