Mitchell Marner will be among those in action Friday when his Toronto Maple Leafs meet the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Thinking about a bet on Marner? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mitchell Marner vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +145)

1.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -167)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marner Season Stats Insights

Marner has averaged 21:20 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Marner has a goal in five of 17 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 12 of 17 games this season, Marner has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Marner has an assist in nine of 17 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Marner has an implied probability of 40.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 62.5% chance of Marner having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Marner Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are allowing 63 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

The team's -20 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 17 Games 3 20 Points 2 5 Goals 1 15 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.