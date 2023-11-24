When the Toronto Maple Leafs square off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 2:00 PM ET, will Morgan Rielly find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Morgan Rielly score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Rielly stats and insights

In three of 17 games this season, Rielly has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Blackhawks this season in one game (three shots).

He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 7.9% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are giving up 63 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Rielly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Wild 3 1 2 26:03 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 23:44 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 22:55 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Flames 1 0 1 26:13 Home W 5-4 SO 11/8/2023 Senators 0 0 0 23:42 Home L 6-3 11/6/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 25:29 Home W 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 26:42 Home L 6-4 11/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 29:57 Away L 3-2 SO 10/31/2023 Kings 0 0 0 24:02 Home L 4-1 10/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 27:48 Away L 3-2 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

