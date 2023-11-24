Will Morgan Rielly Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on November 24?
When the Toronto Maple Leafs square off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 2:00 PM ET, will Morgan Rielly find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Morgan Rielly score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Rielly stats and insights
- In three of 17 games this season, Rielly has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Blackhawks this season in one game (three shots).
- He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
- He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 7.9% of them.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On defense, the Blackhawks are giving up 63 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Rielly recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/19/2023
|Wild
|3
|1
|2
|26:03
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/17/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|23:44
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|22:55
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/10/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|26:13
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/8/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|23:42
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/6/2023
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|25:29
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|26:42
|Home
|L 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|29:57
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/31/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|24:02
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|27:48
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Maple Leafs vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
