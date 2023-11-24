Morgan Rielly will be in action when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks meet on Friday at United Center, beginning at 2:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Rielly available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Morgan Rielly vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Rielly Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Rielly has averaged 24:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +7.

Rielly has a goal in three of 17 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Rielly has a point in nine games this season (out of 17), including multiple points five times.

In nine of 17 games this season, Rielly has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 58.2% that Rielly hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Rielly has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet.

Rielly Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 63 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-20) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 17 Games 3 15 Points 3 3 Goals 0 12 Assists 3

