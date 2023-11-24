Will Nathan Bastian Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 24?
On Friday at 3:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils square off with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Nathan Bastian going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Nathan Bastian score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bastian stats and insights
- Bastian has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blue Jackets.
- Bastian has zero points on the power play.
- Bastian averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.5%.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 72 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.1 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Bastian recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|10:07
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|6:59
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|9:48
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:20
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:07
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:52
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/3/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|9:02
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/2/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|8:24
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|10:05
|Home
|W 4-3
Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
