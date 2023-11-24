On Friday at 3:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils square off with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Nathan Bastian going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Nathan Bastian score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bastian stats and insights

Bastian has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blue Jackets.

Bastian has zero points on the power play.

Bastian averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.5%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 72 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.1 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Bastian recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:07 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 6:59 Away W 5-2 11/14/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:48 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:20 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:07 Away L 6-3 11/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:52 Away W 4-2 11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 9:02 Away L 4-1 11/2/2023 Wild 1 0 1 8:24 Away W 5-3 10/29/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:05 Home W 4-3

Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.