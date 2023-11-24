Nazem Kadri will be in action when the Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars play at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. There are prop bets for Kadri available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Nazem Kadri vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Kadri Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Kadri has a plus-minus rating of -10, while averaging 18:13 on the ice per game.

In three of 19 games this season, Kadri has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Kadri has a point in nine of 19 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In seven of 19 games this year, Kadri has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Kadri has an implied probability of 57.1% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kadri has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kadri Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 49 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 19 Games 4 12 Points 6 3 Goals 1 9 Assists 5

