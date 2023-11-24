A pair of the nation's strongest run defenses clash when the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-6) take college football's sixth-ranked run D into a contest with the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2), who have the No. 20 unit, on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Cornhuskers are just 1.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 26.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Nebraska vs. Iowa matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nebraska vs. Iowa Game Info

  • Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Lincoln, Nebraska
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nebraska vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nebraska Moneyline Iowa Moneyline
BetMGM Nebraska (-1.5) 26.5 -125 +105
FanDuel Nebraska (-2.5) 26.5 -137 +114

Week 13 Odds

Nebraska vs. Iowa Betting Trends

  • Nebraska has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.
  • The Cornhuskers have been favored by 1.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
  • Iowa has compiled a 4-5-1 record against the spread this year.
  • The Hawkeyes have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Nebraska & Iowa 2023 Futures Odds

Iowa
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

