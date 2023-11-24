Nebraska vs. Iowa: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 24
A pair of the nation's strongest run defenses clash when the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-6) take college football's sixth-ranked run D into a contest with the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2), who have the No. 20 unit, on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Cornhuskers are just 1.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 26.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Nebraska vs. Iowa matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Nebraska vs. Iowa Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lincoln, Nebraska
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
Nebraska vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nebraska Moneyline
|Iowa Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nebraska (-1.5)
|26.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|Nebraska (-2.5)
|26.5
|-137
|+114
Nebraska vs. Iowa Betting Trends
- Nebraska has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.
- The Cornhuskers have been favored by 1.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Iowa has compiled a 4-5-1 record against the spread this year.
- The Hawkeyes have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.
Nebraska & Iowa 2023 Futures Odds
|Iowa
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
