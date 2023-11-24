How to Watch New Mexico vs. Pepperdine on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Mexico Lobos (4-1) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Pepperdine Waves (3-4) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:45 PM ET.
New Mexico vs. Pepperdine Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:45 PM ET
- Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Top 25 Games
New Mexico Stats Insights
- The Lobos are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 48.1% the Waves allow to opponents.
- New Mexico has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.1% from the field.
- The Lobos are the 90th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Waves rank 266th.
- The Lobos put up 11.8 more points per game (82.8) than the Waves allow (71.0).
- When New Mexico scores more than 71.0 points, it is 4-0.
Pepperdine Stats Insights
- The Waves have shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Lobos have averaged.
- Pepperdine has compiled a 2-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.9% from the field.
- The Lobos are the rebounding team in the nation, the Waves rank 203rd.
- The Waves' 75.4 points per game are 6.0 more points than the 69.4 the Lobos allow.
- Pepperdine has a 3-3 record when giving up fewer than 82.8 points.
New Mexico Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, New Mexico averaged 2.9 more points per game (82.3) than it did in road games (79.4).
- The Lobos surrendered 72.1 points per game last season at home, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away from home (77.5).
- At home, New Mexico averaged 0.4 fewer threes per game (5.8) than when playing on the road (6.2). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (34.4%) compared to in road games (39.3%).
Pepperdine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Pepperdine scored 80.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 75.4.
- In 2022-23, the Waves conceded 11.7 fewer points per game at home (76.8) than on the road (88.5).
- Beyond the arc, Pepperdine made fewer triples away (6.8 per game) than at home (9.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.5%) than at home (41.4%) as well.
New Mexico Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|UT Arlington
|W 82-80
|The Pit
|11/21/2023
|Toledo
|W 92-84
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/22/2023
|Rice
|W 90-56
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/24/2023
|Pepperdine
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/29/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|-
|The Pit
|12/2/2023
|New Mexico State
|-
|The Pit
Pepperdine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|UNLV
|L 82-68
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|11/21/2023
|UC Irvine
|L 76-60
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/22/2023
|Indiana State
|L 90-82
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/24/2023
|New Mexico
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/28/2023
|Idaho State
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|12/3/2023
|@ Colorado
|-
|CU Events Center
