The New Mexico Lobos (4-1) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Pepperdine Waves (3-4) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:45 PM ET.

New Mexico vs. Pepperdine Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:45 PM ET
  • Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
  • TV: FloHoops

New Mexico Stats Insights

  • The Lobos are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 48.1% the Waves allow to opponents.
  • New Mexico has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.1% from the field.
  • The Lobos are the 90th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Waves rank 266th.
  • The Lobos put up 11.8 more points per game (82.8) than the Waves allow (71.0).
  • When New Mexico scores more than 71.0 points, it is 4-0.

Pepperdine Stats Insights

  • The Waves have shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Lobos have averaged.
  • Pepperdine has compiled a 2-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.9% from the field.
  • The Lobos are the rebounding team in the nation, the Waves rank 203rd.
  • The Waves' 75.4 points per game are 6.0 more points than the 69.4 the Lobos allow.
  • Pepperdine has a 3-3 record when giving up fewer than 82.8 points.

New Mexico Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last season, New Mexico averaged 2.9 more points per game (82.3) than it did in road games (79.4).
  • The Lobos surrendered 72.1 points per game last season at home, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away from home (77.5).
  • At home, New Mexico averaged 0.4 fewer threes per game (5.8) than when playing on the road (6.2). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (34.4%) compared to in road games (39.3%).

Pepperdine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Pepperdine scored 80.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 75.4.
  • In 2022-23, the Waves conceded 11.7 fewer points per game at home (76.8) than on the road (88.5).
  • Beyond the arc, Pepperdine made fewer triples away (6.8 per game) than at home (9.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.5%) than at home (41.4%) as well.

New Mexico Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 UT Arlington W 82-80 The Pit
11/21/2023 Toledo W 92-84 Dollar Loan Center
11/22/2023 Rice W 90-56 Dollar Loan Center
11/24/2023 Pepperdine - Dollar Loan Center
11/29/2023 Louisiana Tech - The Pit
12/2/2023 New Mexico State - The Pit

Pepperdine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 UNLV L 82-68 Firestone Fieldhouse
11/21/2023 UC Irvine L 76-60 Dollar Loan Center
11/22/2023 Indiana State L 90-82 Dollar Loan Center
11/24/2023 New Mexico - Dollar Loan Center
11/28/2023 Idaho State - Firestone Fieldhouse
12/3/2023 @ Colorado - CU Events Center

