The New Mexico Lobos (4-1) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Pepperdine Waves (3-4) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:45 PM ET.

New Mexico vs. Pepperdine Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:45 PM ET

Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Top 25 Games

New Mexico Stats Insights

The Lobos are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 48.1% the Waves allow to opponents.

New Mexico has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.1% from the field.

The Lobos are the 90th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Waves rank 266th.

The Lobos put up 11.8 more points per game (82.8) than the Waves allow (71.0).

When New Mexico scores more than 71.0 points, it is 4-0.

Pepperdine Stats Insights

The Waves have shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Lobos have averaged.

Pepperdine has compiled a 2-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.9% from the field.

The Lobos are the rebounding team in the nation, the Waves rank 203rd.

The Waves' 75.4 points per game are 6.0 more points than the 69.4 the Lobos allow.

Pepperdine has a 3-3 record when giving up fewer than 82.8 points.

New Mexico Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, New Mexico averaged 2.9 more points per game (82.3) than it did in road games (79.4).

The Lobos surrendered 72.1 points per game last season at home, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away from home (77.5).

At home, New Mexico averaged 0.4 fewer threes per game (5.8) than when playing on the road (6.2). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (34.4%) compared to in road games (39.3%).

Pepperdine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Pepperdine scored 80.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 75.4.

In 2022-23, the Waves conceded 11.7 fewer points per game at home (76.8) than on the road (88.5).

Beyond the arc, Pepperdine made fewer triples away (6.8 per game) than at home (9.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.5%) than at home (41.4%) as well.

New Mexico Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/16/2023 UT Arlington W 82-80 The Pit 11/21/2023 Toledo W 92-84 Dollar Loan Center 11/22/2023 Rice W 90-56 Dollar Loan Center 11/24/2023 Pepperdine - Dollar Loan Center 11/29/2023 Louisiana Tech - The Pit 12/2/2023 New Mexico State - The Pit

Pepperdine Upcoming Schedule