The New Mexico Lobos (4-1) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when they host the Pepperdine Waves (3-4) at 6:45 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the New Mexico vs. Pepperdine matchup

New Mexico vs. Pepperdine Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:45 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:45 PM ET

Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

ESPN+

New Mexico vs. Pepperdine Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Mexico Moneyline Pepperdine Moneyline BetMGM New Mexico (-9.5) 157.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel New Mexico (-9.5) 156.5 -550 +390 Bet on this game at FanDuel

New Mexico vs. Pepperdine Betting Trends

New Mexico has covered three times in five games with a spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Lobos games have gone over the point total.

Pepperdine has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Waves and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of five times this season.

New Mexico Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 New Mexico is 66th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), much higher than its computer rankings (72nd).

Based on its moneyline odds, New Mexico has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.

