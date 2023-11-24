Friday's game that pits the New Mexico Lobos (4-1) against the Pepperdine Waves (3-4) at Dollar Loan Center has a projected final score of 79-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of New Mexico, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 6:45 PM ET on November 24.

The matchup has no set line.

New Mexico vs. Pepperdine Game Info & Odds

New Mexico vs. Pepperdine Score Prediction

Prediction: New Mexico 79, Pepperdine 71

Spread & Total Prediction for New Mexico vs. Pepperdine

Computer Predicted Spread: New Mexico (-7.6)

New Mexico (-7.6) Computer Predicted Total: 149.9

New Mexico has a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season compared to Pepperdine, who is 2-3-0 ATS. The Lobos have a 2-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Waves have a record of 3-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

New Mexico Performance Insights

The Lobos are outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game with a +67 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.8 points per game (61st in college basketball) and allow 69.4 per contest (164th in college basketball).

New Mexico ranks 94th in the country at 36.4 rebounds per game. That's 4.4 more than the 32.0 its opponents average.

New Mexico connects on 5.2 three-pointers per game (325th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.2. It shoots 30.6% from deep while its opponents hit 28.2% from long range.

The Lobos rank 110th in college basketball with 98.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 87th in college basketball defensively with 82.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

New Mexico has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 3.8 turnovers per game, committing 10.2 (73rd in college basketball play) while forcing 14.0 (90th in college basketball).

Pepperdine Performance Insights

The Waves are outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game, with a +31 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.4 points per game (183rd in college basketball) and allow 71.0 per outing (189th in college basketball).

Pepperdine comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 5.7 boards. It records 31.3 rebounds per game (266th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 25.6.

Pepperdine connects on 6.1 three-pointers per game (274th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.7 on average.

Pepperdine forces 13.1 turnovers per game (149th in college basketball) while committing 12.9 (241st in college basketball).

