New Mexico vs. Pepperdine November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The New Mexico Lobos (1-1) play the Pepperdine Waves (1-1) at 6:45 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
New Mexico vs. Pepperdine Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
New Mexico Top Players (2022-23)
- Jaelen House: 16.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Morris Udeze: 16.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jamal Mashburn Jr.: 19.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josiah Allick: 8.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Donovan Dent: 5.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Pepperdine Top Players (2022-23)
- Maxwell Lewis: 17.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jevon Porter: 12.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Mike Mitchell Jr.: 11.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Houston Mallette: 13.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Carson Basham: 7.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
New Mexico vs. Pepperdine Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|New Mexico Rank
|New Mexico AVG
|Pepperdine AVG
|Pepperdine Rank
|10th
|80.9
|Points Scored
|77.9
|38th
|297th
|74.3
|Points Allowed
|81.3
|358th
|61st
|33.8
|Rebounds
|33.2
|90th
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.0
|222nd
|336th
|5.6
|3pt Made
|8.2
|85th
|128th
|13.7
|Assists
|15.2
|40th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|13.7
|323rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.