The New Mexico Lobos (1-1) play the Pepperdine Waves (1-1) at 6:45 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

New Mexico vs. Pepperdine Game Information

New Mexico Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jaelen House: 16.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Morris Udeze: 16.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jamal Mashburn Jr.: 19.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Josiah Allick: 8.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Donovan Dent: 5.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Pepperdine Top Players (2022-23)

  • Maxwell Lewis: 17.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jevon Porter: 12.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Mike Mitchell Jr.: 11.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Houston Mallette: 13.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Carson Basham: 7.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

New Mexico vs. Pepperdine Stat Comparison (2022-23)

New Mexico Rank New Mexico AVG Pepperdine AVG Pepperdine Rank
10th 80.9 Points Scored 77.9 38th
297th 74.3 Points Allowed 81.3 358th
61st 33.8 Rebounds 33.2 90th
231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 8.0 222nd
336th 5.6 3pt Made 8.2 85th
128th 13.7 Assists 15.2 40th
84th 10.9 Turnovers 13.7 323rd

