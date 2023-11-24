The New Mexico Lobos (1-1) play the Pepperdine Waves (1-1) at 6:45 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

New Mexico vs. Pepperdine Game Information

New Mexico Top Players (2022-23)

Jaelen House: 16.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Morris Udeze: 16.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Jamal Mashburn Jr.: 19.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Josiah Allick: 8.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Donovan Dent: 5.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Pepperdine Top Players (2022-23)

Maxwell Lewis: 17.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

Jevon Porter: 12.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

Mike Mitchell Jr.: 11.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Houston Mallette: 13.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Carson Basham: 7.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

New Mexico vs. Pepperdine Stat Comparison (2022-23)

New Mexico Rank New Mexico AVG Pepperdine AVG Pepperdine Rank 10th 80.9 Points Scored 77.9 38th 297th 74.3 Points Allowed 81.3 358th 61st 33.8 Rebounds 33.2 90th 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 8.0 222nd 336th 5.6 3pt Made 8.2 85th 128th 13.7 Assists 15.2 40th 84th 10.9 Turnovers 13.7 323rd

