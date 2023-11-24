The Pepperdine Waves (3-4) are underdogs (+9.5) as they attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the New Mexico Lobos (4-1) at 6:45 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 157.5.

New Mexico vs. Pepperdine Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada Venue: Dollar Loan Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under New Mexico -9.5 157.5

New Mexico vs Pepperdine Betting Records & Stats

The Lobos are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

New Mexico has played as a favorite of -450 or more twice this season and won both games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for the Lobos.

Pepperdine are 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Waves have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +340.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Pepperdine has a 22.7% chance of walking away with the win.

New Mexico vs. Pepperdine Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total New Mexico 2 40% 82.8 158.2 69.4 140.4 152.9 Pepperdine 1 20% 75.4 158.2 71.0 140.4 151.3

Additional New Mexico vs Pepperdine Insights & Trends

The 82.8 points per game the Lobos score are 11.8 more points than the Waves allow (71.0).

New Mexico is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 71.0 points.

The Waves' 75.4 points per game are 6.0 more points than the 69.4 the Lobos allow to opponents.

Pepperdine has put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 3-2 overall record in games it scores more than 69.4 points.

New Mexico vs. Pepperdine Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) New Mexico 3-2-0 1-1 2-3-0 Pepperdine 2-3-0 0-0 3-2-0

New Mexico vs. Pepperdine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

New Mexico Pepperdine 15-5 Home Record 8-8 5-6 Away Record 0-12 9-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 82.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.8 79.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.4 10-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-2-0

