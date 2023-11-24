On Friday at 2:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs match up against the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Nicholas Robertson going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nicholas Robertson score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Robertson stats and insights

In two of six games this season, Robertson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blackhawks.

Robertson has zero points on the power play.

Robertson averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 63 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.