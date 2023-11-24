Will Nicholas Robertson Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on November 24?
On Friday at 2:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs match up against the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Nicholas Robertson going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Nicholas Robertson score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Robertson stats and insights
- In two of six games this season, Robertson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blackhawks.
- Robertson has zero points on the power play.
- Robertson averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 63 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Maple Leafs vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
