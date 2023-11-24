For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Calgary Flames and the Dallas Stars on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, is Nikita Zadorov a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Nikita Zadorov score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Zadorov stats and insights

In one of 18 games this season, Zadorov scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Zadorov has no points on the power play.

Zadorov's shooting percentage is 3.7%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 49 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Zadorov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:13 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:24 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:26 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:41 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 20:30 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:39 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 15:33 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:26 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 17:15 Away W 6-3 10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:25 Away L 5-2

Flames vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.