Will Nikita Zadorov Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 24?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Calgary Flames and the Dallas Stars on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, is Nikita Zadorov a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Nikita Zadorov score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Zadorov stats and insights
- In one of 18 games this season, Zadorov scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game against the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Zadorov has no points on the power play.
- Zadorov's shooting percentage is 3.7%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 49 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Zadorov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:13
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:26
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:41
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|20:30
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:39
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|15:33
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/7/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|16:26
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|17:15
|Away
|W 6-3
|10/29/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:25
|Away
|L 5-2
Flames vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
