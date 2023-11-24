Will Nikolai Knyzhov Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 24?
When the San Jose Sharks play the Montreal Canadiens on Friday at 3:30 PM ET, will Nikolai Knyzhov score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Nikolai Knyzhov score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Knyzhov stats and insights
- Knyzhov is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Canadiens.
- Knyzhov has zero points on the power play.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 67 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.5 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Knyzhov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:00
|Home
|L 10-2
|10/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:12
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:05
|Away
|L 6-0
|10/24/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:58
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|19:52
|Away
|L 5-1
|10/19/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|21:45
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:53
|Home
|L 6-3
|10/14/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:40
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
Sharks vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
