When the San Jose Sharks play the Montreal Canadiens on Friday at 3:30 PM ET, will Nikolai Knyzhov score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Nikolai Knyzhov score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Knyzhov stats and insights

Knyzhov is yet to score through 10 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Canadiens.

Knyzhov has zero points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 67 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.5 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Knyzhov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:34 Away L 7-1 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:28 Away L 4-1 11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:00 Home L 10-2 10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:12 Away L 3-0 10/26/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:05 Away L 6-0 10/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:58 Away L 3-1 10/21/2023 Predators 1 0 1 19:52 Away L 5-1 10/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:45 Home L 3-1 10/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:53 Home L 6-3 10/14/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:40 Home L 2-1 SO

Sharks vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

