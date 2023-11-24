Will Noah Cates Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 24?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Rangers on Friday at 1:00 PM ET, is Noah Cates a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Noah Cates score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Cates stats and insights
- Cates has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.
- Cates has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 39 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Cates recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:28
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:46
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:39
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|9:31
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|10:30
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/10/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|13:21
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:18
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:39
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:29
|Home
|L 5-2
Flyers vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
