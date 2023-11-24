Should you bet on Noah Dobson to find the back of the net when the New York Islanders and the Ottawa Senators go head to head on Friday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Noah Dobson score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dobson stats and insights

Dobson has scored in six of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has scored one goal versus the Senators this season in one game (five shots).

On the power play, Dobson has accumulated one goal and seven assists.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Senators have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 49 goals in total (3.3 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dobson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:14 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 1 0 1 26:04 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 24:51 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 24:31 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:32 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 24:29 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 21:22 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 1 1 0 24:55 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 23:49 Home L 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 26:31 Away W 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.