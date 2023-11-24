Should you bet on Noah Dobson to find the back of the net when the New York Islanders and the Ottawa Senators go head to head on Friday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Noah Dobson score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Dobson stats and insights

  • Dobson has scored in six of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has scored one goal versus the Senators this season in one game (five shots).
  • On the power play, Dobson has accumulated one goal and seven assists.
  • He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Senators have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 49 goals in total (3.3 per game) which ranks seventh.
  • So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Dobson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:14 Home W 3-2
11/18/2023 Flames 1 0 1 26:04 Away W 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 24:51 Away L 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 24:31 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:32 Away L 4-1
11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 24:29 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 21:22 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Wild 1 1 0 24:55 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 23:49 Home L 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 26:31 Away W 3-0

Islanders vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

