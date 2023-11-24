The New York Islanders, with Noah Dobson, take the ice Friday versus the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Dobson against the Senators, we have lots of info to help.

Noah Dobson vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Dobson Season Stats Insights

Dobson has averaged 24:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

Dobson has a goal in six games this year through 18 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 12 of 18 games this year, Dobson has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Dobson has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 18 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 54.1% that Dobson hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 45.5% of Dobson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Dobson Stats vs. the Senators

On defense, the Senators are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 49 goals in total (3.3 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 18 Games 4 15 Points 5 6 Goals 2 9 Assists 3

