Will Noah Gregor Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on November 24?
On Friday at 2:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs clash with the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Noah Gregor going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Noah Gregor score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Gregor stats and insights
- In two of 17 games this season, Gregor has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has taken one shot in one game against the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.
- Gregor has zero points on the power play.
- Gregor's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 63 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Gregor recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:34
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/17/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:03
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|13:28
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/10/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|7:58
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/8/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|10:41
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/6/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|10:29
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:17
|Home
|L 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|12:39
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/31/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|10:25
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|8:53
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Maple Leafs vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
