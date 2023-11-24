On Friday at 2:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs clash with the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Noah Gregor going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Noah Gregor score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Gregor stats and insights

In two of 17 games this season, Gregor has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.

Gregor has zero points on the power play.

Gregor's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 63 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Gregor recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:34 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:03 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 13:28 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 7:58 Home W 5-4 SO 11/8/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:41 Home L 6-3 11/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:29 Home W 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:17 Home L 6-4 11/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:39 Away L 3-2 SO 10/31/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:25 Home L 4-1 10/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:53 Away L 3-2 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

