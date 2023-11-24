When the Calgary Flames square off against the Dallas Stars on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, will Noah Hanifin score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Noah Hanifin score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Hanifin stats and insights

In four of 19 games this season, Hanifin has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Stars this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

He has an 11.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Hanifin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Predators 1 1 0 18:52 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 22:32 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 22:50 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 21:08 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 24:29 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:14 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:58 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 1 1 0 20:09 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 19:11 Away W 6-3 11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:54 Home L 4-3

Flames vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.