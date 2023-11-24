Noah Hanifin will be in action when the Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars play on Friday at American Airlines Center, beginning at 8:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Hanifin's props? Here is some information to help you.

Noah Hanifin vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Hanifin Season Stats Insights

Hanifin's plus-minus rating this season, in 22:32 per game on the ice, is -4.

In four of 19 games this season, Hanifin has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In nine of 19 games this year, Hanifin has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Hanifin has an assist in five of 19 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Hanifin goes over his points prop total is 41.7%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hanifin has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hanifin Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 49 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 19 Games 4 10 Points 1 4 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

