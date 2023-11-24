The No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners (9-2), with college football's seventh-ranked pass offense, take on the TCU Horned Frogs (5-6) and their ninth-ranked pass attack on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Sooners are major, 10.5-point favorites. The over/under in this contest is 63.5 points.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma vs. TCU matchup in this article.

Oklahoma vs. TCU Game Info

  • Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • City: Norman, Oklahoma
  • Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Oklahoma vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma Moneyline TCU Moneyline
BetMGM Oklahoma (-10.5) 63.5 -400 +310
FanDuel Oklahoma (-10.5) 63.5 -430 +330

Week 13 Odds

Oklahoma vs. TCU Betting Trends

  • Oklahoma has covered seven times in 11 chances against the spread this season.
  • The Sooners have an ATS record of 6-2 when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites this season.
  • TCU is 5-5-0 ATS this year.
  • The Horned Frogs have covered the spread when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Oklahoma & TCU 2023 Futures Odds

Oklahoma
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
TCU
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

