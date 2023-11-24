Oklahoma vs. TCU: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 24
The No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners (9-2), with college football's seventh-ranked pass offense, take on the TCU Horned Frogs (5-6) and their ninth-ranked pass attack on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Sooners are major, 10.5-point favorites. The over/under in this contest is 63.5 points.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma vs. TCU matchup in this article.
Oklahoma vs. TCU Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Norman, Oklahoma
- Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
Oklahoma vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma Moneyline
|TCU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oklahoma (-10.5)
|63.5
|-400
|+310
|FanDuel
|Oklahoma (-10.5)
|63.5
|-430
|+330
Oklahoma vs. TCU Betting Trends
- Oklahoma has covered seven times in 11 chances against the spread this season.
- The Sooners have an ATS record of 6-2 when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites this season.
- TCU is 5-5-0 ATS this year.
- The Horned Frogs have covered the spread when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
Oklahoma & TCU 2023 Futures Odds
|Oklahoma
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|TCU
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
