The New York Islanders' upcoming game versus the Ottawa Senators is slated for Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Oliver Wahlstrom find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Oliver Wahlstrom score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Wahlstrom stats and insights

In one of 12 games this season, Wahlstrom scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Senators this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Wahlstrom has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He has a 5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 49 goals in total (3.3 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wahlstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 13:01 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:40 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:31 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 11:36 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:14 Away L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:54 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 1 1 0 13:32 Home L 4-2 10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:03 Home L 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:51 Away W 2-0 10/26/2023 Senators 0 0 0 6:57 Home W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.