The New Jersey Devils, Ondrej Palat included, will play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Palat in the Devils-Blue Jackets matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ondrej Palat vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Palat Season Stats Insights

Palat's plus-minus this season, in 15:39 per game on the ice, is -7.

Palat has a goal in one of his 17 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Palat has a point in seven games this year through 17 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Palat has an assist in six of 17 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Palat hits the over on his points prop total is 54.5%, based on the odds.

Palat has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Palat Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have given up 72 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 17 Games 2 7 Points 1 1 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.