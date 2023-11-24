Will Owen Power Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 24?
The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming contest versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is scheduled for Friday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Owen Power find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Owen Power score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Power stats and insights
- Power has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has taken three shots in one game against the Penguins this season, but has not scored.
- Power has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Power's shooting percentage is 3.3%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 47 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 13.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Power recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|23:53
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:13
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:55
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|21:39
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:46
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|22:18
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|26:17
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|24:07
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|24:46
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|23:45
|Away
|W 5-2
Sabres vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
