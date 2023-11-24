The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming contest versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is scheduled for Friday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Owen Power find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Owen Power score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Power stats and insights

  • Power has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has taken three shots in one game against the Penguins this season, but has not scored.
  • Power has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Power's shooting percentage is 3.3%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have conceded 47 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 13.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Power recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 23:53 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:13 Away W 3-2
11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:55 Away L 3-2
11/14/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 21:39 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:46 Away L 4-0
11/10/2023 Wild 1 0 1 22:18 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 26:17 Away L 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 24:07 Away W 6-4
11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:46 Home L 5-1
11/1/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 23:45 Away W 5-2

Sabres vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

