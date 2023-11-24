The Buffalo Sabres, with Owen Power, are in action Friday versus the Pittsburgh Penguins at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 6:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Power are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Owen Power vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Sabres vs Penguins Game Info

Power Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Power has averaged 22:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Power has a goal in one of his 19 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Despite recording points in nine of 19 games this season, Power has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Power has an assist in eight of 19 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Power's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Power going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Power Stats vs. the Penguins

On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 47 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 19 Games 4 9 Points 2 1 Goals 0 8 Assists 2

