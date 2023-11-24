Owen Power Game Preview: Sabres vs. Penguins - November 24
The Buffalo Sabres, with Owen Power, are in action Friday versus the Pittsburgh Penguins at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 6:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Power are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.
Owen Power vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)
Power Season Stats Insights
- In 19 games this season, Power has averaged 22:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.
- Power has a goal in one of his 19 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- Despite recording points in nine of 19 games this season, Power has yet to post a multi-point contest.
- Power has an assist in eight of 19 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.
- Power's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.
- There is an implied probability of 40% of Power going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Power Stats vs. the Penguins
- On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 47 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.
- The team's +11 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Pittsburgh
|19
|Games
|4
|9
|Points
|2
|1
|Goals
|0
|8
|Assists
|2
