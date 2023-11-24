Can we expect Owen Tippett finding the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers take on the New York Rangers at 1:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Owen Tippett score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Tippett stats and insights

  • In six of 19 games this season, Tippett has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • Tippett's shooting percentage is 11.5%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have given up 39 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.6 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Tippett recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:08 Away L 3-2
11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:53 Home W 5-2
11/18/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 14:55 Home W 4-3 OT
11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 12:19 Away W 3-1
11/11/2023 Kings 2 1 1 16:13 Away W 4-2
11/10/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 13:52 Away W 6-3
11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:50 Away L 2-1
11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:30 Home L 5-0
11/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:52 Away W 5-1
11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:31 Home L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.