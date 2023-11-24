Will Owen Tippett Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 24?
Can we expect Owen Tippett finding the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers take on the New York Rangers at 1:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Owen Tippett score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Tippett stats and insights
- In six of 19 games this season, Tippett has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- Tippett's shooting percentage is 11.5%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 39 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.6 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Tippett recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|18:08
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:53
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|1
|1
|14:55
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|12:19
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Kings
|2
|1
|1
|16:13
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/10/2023
|Ducks
|2
|2
|0
|13:52
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:50
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|13:30
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:52
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:31
|Home
|L 5-2
Flyers vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
