Owen Tippett will be in action when the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers play at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Owen Tippett vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Tippett Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Tippett has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 15:22 on the ice per game.

In six of 19 games this year, Tippett has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Tippett has a point in 10 games this season (out of 19), including multiple points four times.

Tippett has posted an assist in a game six times this year in 19 games played, including multiple assists once.

Tippett has an implied probability of 50% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Tippett going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Tippett Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 39 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +16.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 19 Games 3 14 Points 2 7 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

